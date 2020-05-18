Celtic handed Scottish Premiership league title after SPFL cut short season

Celtic was 13 points clear of arch-rivals Rangers when the league was suspended owing to the pandemic situation and since then no matches have been played. The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) on Monday decided to hand over the championship to Celtic, marking their ninth consecutive league win.

Edinburgh-based club Heart of Midlothian will be relegated to the second division of the Scottish football league. Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) chairman Murdoch Maclennan admitted that they would have rather seen the league season played out on the field but the situation was too grave for football in Scotland to continue.

“Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to officially congratulate Celtic on their achievement of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership this season, and also to sincerely commiserate with Hearts on their relegation. We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters. This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league season but, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we are facing, the Board has agreed that it is the only practical way forward,” said MacLennan, reported Goal.