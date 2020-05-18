Adam Lallana and Leicester City are the perfect fit, opines Paul Robinson

With a star-studded line-up, Liverpool star Adam Lallana’s playing time is now limited, which is a big reason to worry for the 32-year old midfielder. While it was Brendan Rodgers who brought him to Anfield back in during Rodgers' time with the Reds, the former Celtic boss is now at the helm of affairs at Leicester City. That has seen former England custodian Paul Robinson admit that Lallana might get a new lease at life if he reunites with Rodgers at Leicester.