Adam Lallana and Leicester City are the perfect fit, opines Paul Robinson
Today at 5:30 PM
Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed Liverpool star Adam Lallana for a possible move to Leicester City and reunite with his former boss Brendan Rodgers. Even though the English international has been with the Reds from 2014 injuries and other issues has plagued his career at Anfield.
With a star-studded line-up, Liverpool star Adam Lallana’s playing time is now limited, which is a big reason to worry for the 32-year old midfielder. While it was Brendan Rodgers who brought him to Anfield back in during Rodgers' time with the Reds, the former Celtic boss is now at the helm of affairs at Leicester City. That has seen former England custodian Paul Robinson admit that Lallana might get a new lease at life if he reunites with Rodgers at Leicester.
“Lallana and Leicester are the perfect fit. Brendan Rodgers brought him to Liverpool, so he is obviously a player that he likes and admires. ;.That player-manager relationship is there so if he is to leave Anfield this summer Leicester would seem almost a certain option for him, provided Brendan wants him. He is a top player and he has a long-while left,” said Paul Robinson, reported the Express.
From Liverpool’s stand-point, it is learned that their manager Jurgen Klopp wants him to offer a one-year extension to the footballer. Lallana has featured in 15 matches for the Reds this season, mainly coming in a substitute in the latter stages of the game, having scored once and assisted as many times.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Adam Lallana
- Jurgen Klopp
- Paul Robinson
- Brendan Rodgers
- English Premier League
- Liverpool Fc
- Leicester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.