Aaron Ramsey can achieve great heights at Manchester United, opines Chris Coleman

Former Wales coach Chris Coleman feels that Manchester United is a club where Aaron Ramsey can achieve what he never managed at either Arsenal or Juventus. The midfielder is now playing for Italian giants Juventus following his transfer from the North-London club prior to the start of the season.

The Welsh playmaker moved to Serie A as a part of a high-profile transfer last summer, but things have not been rosy for him at his new club. Injuries and other issues have seen Ramsey get limited opportunities under new manager Maurizio Sarri, having played only 15 matches in the domestic league. But having coached and taught him for the Welsh national side, former Dragons head coach Chris Coleman feels that the midfielder can achieve great heights if he plays for Manchester United.

“I’ve been fortunate to see the best of Aaron when I was manager of Wales. He’s at his best when he’s under a bit of pressure, when he’s playing against the best teams and when he’s playing in the big games. If it’s not going to happen for him at Juventus, he’s definitely the type of player who can handle playing for Manchester United,” said Chris Coleman, reported the Mirror.

The 28-year-old spent over a decade for with Arsenal, but never managed to guide them to a Premier League title. But, he was part of Gunners’ FA Cup-winning side in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and two English Super Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2016. Coleman feels that Ramsey has the temperament to handle the pressure for a big club like Manchester United.

“When you play for a club like Manchester United the jersey is much heavier than when you are with a smaller club in the Premier League. If you play for a big club you’ve got to handle that extra weight. He certainly has the appetite for that,” asserted Coleman.