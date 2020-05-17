Mesut Ozil has to change his attitude and be more committed, claims Unai Emery

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he asked Mesut Ozil to analyse his attitude and commitment to the team during his time as Arsenal manager. The Spaniard had a decent first season after replacing Arsene Wenger but struggled to get the best out of the team in his second.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on a Champions League place in Emery’s first season with them failing to get over the line in the final few weeks in the Premier League. It saw the club lose crucial games to Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and draw against Brighton which forced them to finish one point behind fourth place Tottenham. To make things even worse, a Europa League final loss to Chelsea ensured that the North London side would be without Champions League football for another season which affected their finances.

But despite heavy spending in the summer window, Emery was sacked in November after leading the club to their worst run of form since November 1992. He was replaced by assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg with the club taking time to find and then appoint current boss Mikel Arteta. But in an exclusive interview, Emery revealed that his problem with Mesut Ozil was the German’s lack of commitment and attitude issues.

"I spoke a lot with Ozil. He has to be self‑critical too, analyse his attitude and commitment. I tried with all my might to help Ozil. Throughout my career, talented players have reached their best level with me. I was always positive, wanting him to play, be involved. In pre-season I told him I wanted to help recover the best Ozil," Emery told The Guardian

“I wanted a high level of participation and commitment in the dressing room. I respected him and thought he could help. He could have been a captain but the dressing room didn't want him to be. That's not what I decided; that's what the players decided. Captains are ones who have to keep defending the club, the coach, team-mates."