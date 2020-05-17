Going to be strange to play in front of an empty stadium, admits Sergi Roberto

The Bundesliga became the first of the major European Leagues to open shop following the Covid-19 outbreak, which has already claimed millions of lives worldwide. While the Spanish clubs have started group training (not all), La Liga president Javier Tebas has announced June 12 as a provisional date for its return. Not only that a few clubs have already started training again with things slowly escalating in Spain.

But Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has admitted that playing in front of empty stands would be ‘strange’ even though the La Liga giants have played under such circumstances before. The playmaker admitted that the footballers play for themselves and for the fans, but he is pretty sure that they would cheer the team in front of their television screens.

"It's going to be strange to play in front of an empty stadium. Football isn't the same without fans. We play for ourselves but also for the fans, for the people in the stadium enjoying our games. But we know that although they can't be in the stadium, they'll be cheering us on from home. We'll be playing at 100% so that our fans at home feel happy in such difficult times,” said Sergi Roberto, as reported by ESPN.