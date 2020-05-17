Football will remain the same without packed-stands, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp feels that the charm of football would not take a huge blow even if it is played in front of empty stands for the next few months. While the German Bundesliga became the first league to resume football, following the lockdown, other leagues are set to follow soon.

As per Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy, players have started playing football without a crowd and they love not just because of the people present in the stadium, but for the ‘wonderful game,’ it has always been. Following the footsteps of Bundesliga, La Liga is set for a June 12 restart, while the Serie A clubs are set to start group training next week, but the Premier League is yet to decide on a possible return date.

The Liverpool boss is convinced that football would be played behind closed doors for the next few months and the players have to get used to it. The Reds were 25 points ahead of second-place Manchester City and stone’s throw away from a Premier League title when it was suspended in March.

“We all started playing football without supporters and we loved this game not because of the atmosphere in a stadium. Meanwhile, we are used to it and we know that’s the real football but now, if we can not play like this for a few months, hopefully only [a few months], that doesn’t mean the game is not still a wonderful game. I really hope that it works out in Germany and we can then start at some point in England as well,” said Jurgen Klopp, reported the Guardian

If the ‘Project Restart’ plan is approved on Monday, the Reds will start training from Tuesday even though a fixed date for EPL return is yet to be decided. The Bundesliga made a comeback this weekend, making it the first major European league to do so, following the Covid-19 outbreak.