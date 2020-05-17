Football should resume in Italy soon, admits Marcello Lippi

World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi has stated that he wants football to return to Italy as the current situation is making him furious. Serie A was the first of the major European leagues to be suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and there's still no clarity on when it might resume.

The German Bundesliga has already made a re-start following a two-month gap, with the La Liga and the Premier League set to follow their footsteps. Even though the Italian government has given a go-azhead for the clubs to resume training, there is no clarity on when the league can make a comeback. Former national team coach Marcello Lippi is ‘furious’, stating that Serie A should resume soon, especially due to the fact that it is a ‘massive industry.’

“The situation we’re experiencing now is vomit-inducing, it really does make me furious. Why shouldn’t we allow football to resume? It’s not like two months ago when we were flattened by a tsunami, now the virus has lost strength and the hospitals are able to organize themselves. There’s so much demagoguery around football. It is a massive industry and must be treated as such,” said Marcello Lippi, as reported by Football Italia.

“Every day we hear that we are all in this together, but then everyone does what they want, both on a scientific and political level. We are in 2020, we can send probes to Mars and we can’t find a vaccine for coronavirus?,” added the World Cup-winning coach.

Italy has been severely affected by the pandemic, with the death toll already crossing 30,000. The last match played in the Serie A was back on March 11, following which the league was suspended for an indefinite time.