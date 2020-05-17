Clubs need enough time to help players get back into shape, asserts Steve Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has asked the Premier League to consider delaying their planned restart of the league because players need to get back to their full match fitness. The COVID-19 outbreak has hit the footballing world hard with them under suspension since early March.

However, the league is aiming to resume action by June 12 with them looking to follow the Bundesliga’s pathway to return. The German top flight and second-tier resumed action this weekend with a myriad of safety precautions in place and that has seen many other leagues across Europe and the world follow their footsteps. But with many concerned about a premature return in England, it has seen managers and players alike come out and admit the same.

The latest is Newcastle manager Steve Bruce and he admitted that his concerns are mainly for the players as they need more time to get back to fitness. The Magpies boss also added that there are measures being put into place by the UK government and the Premier League but he would still understand if a player refuses to play or even come into training.

"We need enough preparation time to get these players into shape or they are just going to fall down like a pack of cards. Most of the managers have the same concerns. We would need at least six weeks. I don't see how we can play games until the back end of June. You have to remember that they have had eight weeks off and that is probably the longest break some of these players have had in their careers. Danny Rose expressed his concerns, but I've spoken to him and he is coming back as well," Bruce said, reported the BBC.

"Everybody has their own set of circumstances and you have to take that into account. But, certainly, the measures being put in place, you're probably more at risk going to the supermarket or putting petrol in your car. We are in a fortunate position, we can get tested every three days. If a player refuses to come in or play, I have sympathy for that and would understand it. Most of my players are happy with it. You have to respect everybody's personal views on it,” he added.