Will decide my future beyond Real Madrid after I turn 33, proclaims Toni Kroos

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has admitted that his future will only be decided after he finishes out the final three years of his current deal with the La Liga giants. The German midfielder was considered to be one of the best but his struggles, over the last six months, have changed the Los Blancos.

That has seen Real Madrid move on from the German with Federicio Valverde and even Isco replacing the 2014 World Cup winner. However, while Kroos has still transformed the game for the La Liga giants, the German has struggled to cope up with the speed. That has seen things change for Real Madrid despite the German being heavily linked with a move away.

However, despite the rumours and all the links away, Zinedine Zidane has already confirmed that he has no intention of letting the German leave. And in an interview recently, the former Bayern Munich international has admitted that he has no intention of leaving until his current contract with the club expires. Kroos also added that if he does leave both China and the Premier League won’t be a part of his choices with him looking to play more football.

"Three years in football are long. Three years with Real Madrid are even longer. I definitely want to spend those three years at Real. Then it's a good time at 33 to ask yourself: what is the physical situation, what is the motivation, do I still feel like going on? And then we'll see. One thing you will definitely not read about me is 'Kroos goes to China for another two years' or stories like that. You can forget that," Kroos said, reported ESPN.

“I can't imagine that it's an option for me to go somewhere else again. If something comes together and you say: 'Okay, another year here, because you're still good enough and you still want to', I wouldn't rule it out. But then another change, to England for example, where they play very physically, I can't imagine that at 33."