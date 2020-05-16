Subrata Paul has been a role model for me, reveals Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Indian International Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has stated that he considers veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul as his role model and feels lucky to have trained alongside him. Sandhu and Paul were both a part of India’s 2011 AFC Asian Cup squad, where the ‘Blue Tigers’ were eliminated in the first round.

"Subrata-bhai has been one of my role models when I was starting out. I was lucky to have been able to train with him. The things he did, and still does in training -- I wished I could do the same and tried to replicate them when I was young,” said Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, as reported by newsindianexpress.com.

"The team of Asian Cup 2011 consisted of so many iconic names in Indian football, including Subrata-bhai, who was simply excellent. I was the youngest player in the team then, and he was the perfect example for me to learn from,” added the custodian.

The Bengaluru FC star further highlighted his technical abilities and feels that Paul's determination and commitment for the game is ‘admirable,’ and there’s a lot that the youngsters can learn from him. Subrata Paul played for Jamshedpur FC in the 2019-20 Indian Super League.

"We have all seen how good Subrata-bhai is technically. He has been a role model for all aspiring keepers in the last decade-and-a-half. He is such a strong character mentality wise as well and his determination and commitment towards the team are really admirable,” concluded Sandhu.