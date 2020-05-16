Reports | Andre Villas-Boas to leave Olympique Marseille less than year after appointment

Olympique Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas could reportedly leave the French side less than a year after he was appointed after the club sacked Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta. The former Chelsea boss has made quite an impact with the Ligue 1 giants and led the club to a second place finish.

The Portuguese manager has taken a really long time to find his place in the world and somehow, years after being called the next great thing, Andre Villas-Boas has finally done it. His 2019/20 season with Olympique Marseille has been downright sensational with the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss leading the club to their first Champions League place in over six years. But that may all come crashing down after club's president Jacques-Henri Eyraud sacked Sporting Director Andoni Zubizarreta.

ESPN has reported that it could cause a domino effect that will eventually see Villas-Boas leave the club with that looking especially likely given the duo’s relationship. The Portuguese and Marseille’s former Sporting Director were very close with the latter having brought the manager over. Not only that, the former Spurs boss has always said that his future at the club has been intrinsically linked to Zubizarreta, which further points to Villas-Boas’ departure.

To make things even worse, ESPN has reported, that Eyraud and Andre Villas-Boas have never seen eye-to-eye and the club president has already confirmed that no manager is above the club. In an interview, earlier last week, Eyraud admitted that while he hopes Villas-Boas would stay, there are no offers on the table and neither has the Portuguese manager said he is leaving.

"It is true, I have heard Andre mentioning that he has a big doubt to continue here without [Zubizarreta]. No one is over the club, not a manager, not a sporting director or even a president. Andre is the Marseille manager and I hope he stays for many years. But he has not told me that he would stay. I spoke to Andre and his agent. I want to work with him on the long term, but I haven't made him any offers,” Eyraud said reported ESPN.