Keeping myself ready for resumption of football, asserts Neymar Jr.
Today at 1:52 PM
Paris Saint Germain star Neymar Jr is has asserted that he is keeping himself ready and training hard to keep himself in shape whenever competitive football re-starts in France. Ligue 1 was suspended since March 13, following which the league was called-off and PSG were handed the league title.
Even though Ligue 1 has been called off for the season and PSG already crowned champions, Neymar Jr is leaving no stones unturned to keep himself in shape and ‘ready’ for action whenever club activities resume in this part of the world. France has been heavily affected the Covid-19 pandemic with no clarity on when football might return.
"The aim is to be ready for when they signal the return of club activities, so I can be in the best possible condition. I'm here, training hard, with the same rhythm and frequency that I would with the club. Training even harder actually, with more activities to compensate for the lack of games,” said Neymar, as reported by BBC.
The last game Neymar Jr played for his club was back on March 11 in a Champions League match against German side Borussia Dortmund. PSG won the match 2-0, overturning a 1-2 first-leg deficit. As of now, the Champions League is also suspended with the latter stages likely to be played after the European Leagues complete.
The German Bundesliga is set to return this weekend, making it the first of the major European Leagues to resume after the Covid-19 outbreak. On the other hand, La Liga is aiming for a June 12 re-start.
