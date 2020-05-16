Hope to play at Mohun Bagan again in future, states Joseba Beitia

Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia has admitted that he wants to play for Mohun Bagan once again after guiding the Kolkata club to an I-League title this season. With the club merging with Indian Super League outfits ATK, chances are unlikely that he will play for the new side next season.

Mohun Bagan clinched its fifth national league title this season, while Spanish playmaker Joseba Beitia was one of the most influential figures in their campaign. With the century-old club merging with ISL outfits ATK, there is a high possibility that the foreigner might not be a part of the plans for the upcoming season. But Beitia is hopeful of making a comeback for the green and maroon brigade.

“I will miss the Mohun Bagan supporters a lot and it will be emotional for me if and when I have to play against Mohun Bagan. But, that is part of a professional player's life. I hope to play at Mohun Bagan again in the future,” said Beitia, as reported by The Times of India.

Beitia revealed that he has not been contacted by the team for the next season by the club, but he has no complaints about it. The Spaniard stated that he was happy that he did the job for the ‘Mariners.’

"I have not been contacted by them for the next season. But, I have no complaints about it. Just like it was a fantastic season for me, ATK also did well and became champions. Football and life is like that. I am not sad because I did my job," added Beitia.