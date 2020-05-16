Club Brugge declared Jupiler Pro League champions after premature end to season

However, even though the Belgian Pro League were the first ones to prematurely end their season, the decision was never confirmed by the league. Since then, UEFA has allowed leagues with special circumstances to do as much which saw both the Dutch Eredivisie and the French Ligue 1 also prematurely end their seasons. But while the Eredivisie never handed out a title but only the Champions League spots, the Ligue 1 handed PSG the league title.