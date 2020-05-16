Bundesliga restart could get stopped if COVID-19 protocols aren’t followed, admits Markus Soder

Bundesliga restart could get stopped if coronavirus protocols aren’t followed, admits Markus Soder
Today at 1:50 PM
Bavarian minister president Markus Soder has claimed that if the Bundesliga doesn’t stick to the various rules enforced by the government over the COVID-19 pandemic it could get stopped. The Germany top tier are set to become the first major European league to resume play despite a global pandemic.
That is despite the fact that the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga are struggling to find proper plans to try and do the same. But somehow, the German government combined with league officials from the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga have managed to create a plan that will see the German first and second division restart action within the week. Yet, issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to persist with Koln, Hertha Berlin, Hannover, and Dynamo Dresden all affected.
But with many disobeying the rules set in place, it has fans and critics alike concerned over the measure of a restart with the German football association also concerned. That has seen Bavarian minister-president Markus Soder admit that while health experts have made decisions, the restart could be stopped if rules aren’t followed. He also added that the experts and government have made a decision at "great expenses" and the league needs to pay respect to that.
"If health experts have made those suggestions, if the league with great expense and smart ideas has worked on concepts, you have to stick those rules. And if you do not stick to those rules, you might get the red card. It's like that in football as well as in real life," Soder told Bild.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.