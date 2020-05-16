Bundesliga restart could get stopped if COVID-19 protocols aren’t followed, admits Markus Soder

That is despite the fact that the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga are struggling to find proper plans to try and do the same. But somehow, the German government combined with league officials from the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga have managed to create a plan that will see the German first and second division restart action within the week. Yet, issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to persist with Koln, Hertha Berlin, Hannover, and Dynamo Dresden all affected.