Bundesliga can set an example for others to follow, opines Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal believes that the Bundesliga restart can set up an example for other countries to follow. After a two-month gap, German football is set to make a comeback this Saturday, making it the first of the major European leagues to resume following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Coronavirus pandemic had forced the European leagues to a standstill since early March with Italy suspending action first as the others followed. While the Bundesliga is all set to return to action this weekend, other leagues are also eager to start shop soon. Spanish footballer Dani Carvajal feels that the German league would set an example for the other European countries to follow the same.

"It's good news for sport and the world of football. We're all excited to see how things are at the beginning. I hope everything goes well and it can set the example for the rest of the countries to follow," said Dani Carvajal, as stated by Real Madrid’s official website.

Like other leagues, La Liga has also been out of action since March, but it is likely to resume on June 12, as per the latest developments. Meanwhile, the Spanish clubs have already returned to training, but under ‘strict regulations.’ The Real Madrid right-back admitted that the situation has been tough to handle, but there is a positive sign with a comeback on the cards.

"It's not been an easy situation. Coming back is great news for everyone, especially being able to see your teammates' faces, the coaching staff and club employees, it's a positive sign,” added Carvajal.