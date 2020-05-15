Top tier must put more money into lower divisions and widen access for fans, claims Oliver Dowden

The Culture Secretary and MOP Oliver Dowden has asked the Premier League to give more money to the EFL and grassroots and ensure that it shows matches on free-to-air TV. The Premier League has been suspended since early March after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with it close to a restart.

With the Bundesliga looking to get things off and running again soon, questions have been asked about the Premier League and their Project restart. The English top tier’s plan to restart action has come under heavy criticism especially their neutral venues plan with major clubs now against playing away from their own grounds. But there are other concerns as well with players troubled at a potential premature return to action.

However, with the government allowing competitive football to resume safely in June, things are slowly getting back to normal especially in England but with that comes a few demands from the government. Culture Secretary and Member of Parliament Oliver Dowden, who confirmed the resumption of football in June, has made certain demands including asking the Premier League to widen access for fans and ensure finances that will support “the wider football family”.

“The government is opening the door for competitive football to return safely in June. This should include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game’s resumption supports the wider football family,” Dowden said, reported the Guardian.

“It is now up to the football authorities to agree and finalise the detail of their plans, and there is combined goodwill to achieve this for their fans, the football community and the nation as a whole. The government and our medical experts will continue to offer guidance and support to the game ahead of any final decision which would put these plans into action.”