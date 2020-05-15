Stoppage could benefit Barcelona but we need to improve our levels, admits Lionel Messi

Barcelona superstar and captain Lionel Messi has asserted that the suspension of football could help his side improve even further as they need to raise their performance levels going ahead. The La Liga giants are atop their league table but hit a bad patch of form before the season was suspended.

They drew to a lacklustre Napoli side in their Champions League last of 16 clash, lost to Real Madrid and barely beat Real Sociedad before football was suspended. But Barcelona’s form was already dipping even before that with their new manager bounce barely lasting a couple of games. That saw the pressure build of manager Quique Setein but he wasn’t the only problem.

The club saw a few players struggle to perform at a level that a club like Barcelona needs with Messi often the only man saving the club. That put far too much pressure on the Argentine and he admitted that the stoppage in football should help his side improve after the break. Messi did clarify that while his teammates are amongst the best, they need to up their levels to be considered the best.

"Maybe this stoppage will end up benefiting us, but let's see if the competitions we're in can get started again first. Then we will be able to see the level we are at of how far we can go once we get started again,” Messi said reported ESPN.

"What I said was playing as we did in those final few games before football was suspended, of course we wouldn't win the Champions League. I never doubted the squad we have and I don't doubt we can win everything that's left, just not playing as we were playing."