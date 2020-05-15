Real Madrid’s first goal in 2016 UCL final shouldn’t have stood, confirms Mark Clattenburg

English referee Mark Clattenburg has confessed that Sergio Ramos’ header that led to the opening goal in the 2016 Champions League finals shouldn’t have stood as he was offside. While Yannick Carrasco eventually equalised late in the game, the Los Blancos lifted the trophy after a penalty shoot-out.

The Los Rojiblancos had a fantastic time in the Champions League that season as they beat both Barcelona and Bayern Munich to reach the finals. The Los Blancos, on the other hand, have been told that they had a comparatively easier run to the finals with their biggest opponent being Manchester City. But that didn’t seem to matter in the finals with both sides putting up quite a show with the game eventually going to penalties.

While it ended in Real Madrid’s favour, with a 5-3 win, many fans and neutrals have always believed that Sergio Ramos’ goal, which was Real Madrid’s opener, should not have stood. Debate has raged on in the half decade since then with many on either side but referee for the night Mark Clattenburg has confirmed that Ramos was indeed offside. The English referee also admitted that they didn’t realise until half-time and it was a hard call to make.

"Real Madrid went 1-0 up in the first half, but the goal was slightly offside and we realised at half-time -- it was a hard call and my assistant missed it. I gave Atletico a penalty early in the second half. Pepe was furious and said to me in perfect English: 'Never a penalty, Mark.' I said to him: 'Your first goal shouldn't have stood.' It shut him up," the referee told the Daily Mail

"People might think that sounds odd, because two wrongs don't make a right and referees don't think like that, but players do. I knew by saying that to him it would make him more accepting of the situation. He was a wind-up merchant and not fun to referee one bit, you had to be on your guard constantly."