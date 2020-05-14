Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Stade Rennais held to 0-0 draw at home by Olympique Lyon

Stade Rennais’ continental hopes dealt a huge blow as they played out a 0-0 draw against an upbeat Olympique Lyon. Even though the hosts did have a better share of opportunities, the efforts went in vain as they failed to convert even one of them.

Rennais owned the first half and subsequently had more shots on goal, but lady luck was not by their side. The goals never came, even though the intensity in their attacks never diminished even once. But, in the meantime, Lyon did stitch up a few positive moves but the first half still ended goal-less.

It was the same old story in the second half as well, with Stade Rennais doing all the hard work to roll the ball up to the final third, only to see the ball sail away from the target or saved by the custodian. In spite of packing a punch in the dying minutes of the game, both sides eventually had to settle for a draw.