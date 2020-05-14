Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Stade Rennais held to 0-0 draw at home by Olympique Lyon
Today at 12:43 AM
Stade Rennais were held by a stubborn Olympique Lyon defence to a 0-0 draw and caused a major road-block for the hosts in their pursuit for a Champions League spot next season. The match did have a few lively moments, where both the sides came close to scoring, but luck wasn't with either side.
Stade Rennais 0 - 0 Olympique Lyon
Stade Rennais’ continental hopes dealt a huge blow as they played out a 0-0 draw against an upbeat Olympique Lyon. Even though the hosts did have a better share of opportunities, the efforts went in vain as they failed to convert even one of them.
Rennais owned the first half and subsequently had more shots on goal, but lady luck was not by their side. The goals never came, even though the intensity in their attacks never diminished even once. But, in the meantime, Lyon did stitch up a few positive moves but the first half still ended goal-less.
It was the same old story in the second half as well, with Stade Rennais doing all the hard work to roll the ball up to the final third, only to see the ball sail away from the target or saved by the custodian. In spite of packing a punch in the dying minutes of the game, both sides eventually had to settle for a draw.
Overall, the hosts were the better team, having registered 19 shots at the goal, out of which 8 were on target. Lyon shot 8 times out of which 5 were aimed at the target while Stade Rennais accounted for 62 dangerous attacks against Lyon’s 45.
