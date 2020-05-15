Back from injury and ready to go as soon as football resumes, confesses Harry Kane

Tottenham superstar Harry Kane has revealed that he’s fully fit and as good as he can be after what was a serious hamstring injury. The England star had missed Spurs’ last 15 games through the injury and it had caused serious problems for the club with them struggling to cope without their star.

It hasn’t been a good season for Tottenham as they have struggled to put the right foot forward all throughout the year. That eventually saw Mauricio Pochettino harshly sacked with the club opting to go another direction by appointing Jose Mourinho. The former Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager was brought in to change the team but injuries depleted his squad and affected performances instead.

It saw Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and a few others all miss out on large spells through various injuries but the lockdown has one bright spot for the North Londoners. Vice-captain and superstar striker Harry Kane has admitted that he’s fully fit and as good as he can ever be after what was a very serious thigh injury. In an interview, recently, Kane confirmed that he’s fit and that he’s ready to go as soon as football in England resumes.

"I'm pretty much as good as I can be. I was at a good stage before the lockdown. I was pretty much doing everything except from training with the team. Since the lockdown's happened, I've continued doing sessions online with the team, a bit of specific work where I do my own stuff for the hamstring and things like that, but pretty much doing everything else the boys are doing," Kane told Sky Sports News

"Then obviously the last week or so we've been able to go in and do one-on-one training with one member of staff on the pitch. It's been nice to get out and start touching a ball again. Whenever the season does continue, whether it's next month, or two months, three months, I should be ready to go from the first game."