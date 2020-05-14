Reports | 2020-21 ISL likely to start later in November

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) is likely to start in November, later this year as per the sources of the AIFF. All sporting activities including football have been suspended from March owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and there is no clarity yet on the possible resumption date.

The Indian Super League, which generally starts in October every year, is likely to be pushed by one month in the upcoming season owing to the recent lockdown which has also seen the transfer window being postponed. Even though the ISL was completed, the I-League was called-off earlier this year without completing the remaining matches due to the pandemic situation.

“Right now the plan is to begin ISL by November if all goes well with the COVID-19 pandemic. A break is planned during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. These are all preliminary plans and are subject to the situation in the country,” read source close to the AIFF, as reported by Sportskeeda.

The turn of the events happened just a few days after the FIFA postponed the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, which was supposed to be held in November 2020. Now, that the mega event has been re-scheduled to February-March next year, the slot is free for ISL matches.

The outbreak of the deadly virus has forced the suspension of all sporting activities in India, including the Indian Premier League. The government is yet to give an indication of when it might give a go-ahead for the resumption.