La Liga SRL Round-Up | Real Madrid slip, Atletico win big and much more

While Real Madrid dropped two vital points in the business end of the La Liga, their city-rivals cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Real Betis. Getafe, Sevilla also registered wins while Levante and Atletico Madrid shared points in what was as an exciting mid-week matchday in Spanish football.

Alaves 1 - 3 Getafe

Getafe cruised to a 3-1 victory over a struggling Alaves to stay on course for a Champions League spot. The first half panned out as it was supposed to be, all Getafe as they toyed with the Alaves defence, having dominated the first quarter of the game, eventually netting the first goal in the 17th. The hosts did not change their stance too much following the goal, as they played a submissive role until the end of the first half. Getafe walked into the break with a 1-goal lead.

The second half started in an anti-climatic fashion, with Getafe netting the second one just seven-minute after the break, making things tougher for Alaves. The hosts got a lifeline after they were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute, which they converted, but they were lifeless following that. Alaves’ sloppy sloppy football reduced them to 10 men and also made them concede the third goal in the closing stages of the game, via a penalty.

Levante 1 - 1 Athletic Bilbao

Bilbao enjoyed most of the action in the opening minutes of the game but somehow Levante managed to get more shots off towards the target, which paid off as the hosts drew first blood in the 20th minute. On the backfoot, Bilbao sprung back and played with authority for the rest of the first half and even had the better chances at the goal, but the equalizer evaded them throughout, finally going to the dugout with a 1-goal deficit.

Even though Bilbao maintained the tempo in the second half too, it was Levante who struck in the 59th minute to restore parity and bring back the game to life. The game was set up for a fitting climax, but it was a one-team game from there on, with the visitors having the lions’ share of the possession and the opportunities as well. But, when the goals don't come, they just don't come with the game ending 1-1. Bilbao had more shots on goal (11) compared to Levante (6), while the hosts accounted for 50 dangerous attacks, 2 more than the hosts.

Granada 0 - 0 Real Madrid

A shocking result indeed, with the leaders stumbling to 7th-placed Granada in a crucial juncture of the league which could easily see them slip from the top position. The hosts were clinical in the first half and always had a response to Real Madrid’s attacks. Whenever the Los Blancos went for an attack, Granada made sure they were not far behind in terms of efforts created which saw both sides take six shots each in the first period.

If everyone was expecting the typical Real Madrid comeback in the second half, they were left disappointed as Granada was too good to let them take advantage. It was only in the last 5 minutes of the game that the Los Blancos showed some urgency but it was too late by then, as they settled for a draw. Not surprisingly, Granada had more shots on goal (14 to 11) and more dangerous attacks (59 to 54) compared to Real Madrid.

Sevilla 3 - 2 Mallorca

These are the games that we live for - plenty of drama, nerve-wracking moments and goals to complement it. But, when you get those in a game played between the 3rd and the 19th placed teams, it’s quite surprising that, isn’t it? Sevilla, the team in-form scored the first goal in the 12th minute while Mallorca, out of the blue made it even four minutes later. The equally fought first half ended 1-1.

Sevilla earned a penalty just two minutes into the restart, which they did convert only to see the visitors restore parity once again, in the 50th minute. While it was looking that Mallorca might take home a valuable point, Sevilla managed to maintain normalcy by netting the winner in the 84th minute. Mallorca had more shots on goal, more dangerous attacks and spent more time in the same.

Atletico Madrid 3 - 0 Real Betis

Atletico meant business from the starting whistle and never lost focus. They were duly rewarded in the 15th minute of the game, which set the tone for the remaining 75 minutes. Even though Real Betis did manage to pose a threat a couple of times, the Los Rojiblancos silenced their visitors with the second goal in the 38th minute and then walked towards the dugout with a 2-0 lead during the break.

There was no respite for Real Betis in the second half as the white and red stripes continued playing with the same intent, making the opposition defence look lifeless. Atletico added a third goal in the stoppage time to seal the deal and keep their Champions League dreams alive. The hosts managed a total of 18 shots on goal against Real Betis 12, while they also stitched up more dangerous attacks (65 to 46).