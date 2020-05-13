We’ve been forced to fight in court to overturn an unfair decision, claims Bernard Joanin
Yesterday at 1:44 PM
Amiens president Bernard Joanin has confirmed that the Ligue 1 club will fight their relegation in court with them not contesting the decision but the consequences of the decision. The global COVID-19 pandemic forced France football federation’s hand with them ending the Ligue 1 and 2 seasons.
That saw PSG awarded the league title with both Amiens and Toulouse relegated after the French government were forced to cancel the 2019/20 season. It meant that with Amiens in 19th place, ten points ahead of Toulouse, they would join the last place club in the second tier. That’s despite the fact that they were only four points behind Nimes with ten games left in the season.
It has seen many fight against the unjust decision to not just end the season but the decision to hand out relegation and crown champions with Amiens president Bernard Joannin amongst the many. He admitted, in a conference earlier in the week, that the club and their board find that the decision went against sporting fairness with it being unjust against the club and a punishment from the league.
"We find that this decision goes against sporting fairness. The decision is a punishment from the league. It is unjust. We have been forced into fighting, into going to court to try to overturn this unfair decision,” Joannin said reported BBC.
Supporters Amiénois et amoureux du football, signez la pétition de l'Amiens SC ! 📋— Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) May 4, 2020
Retweetez au maximum pour que justice soit faite face à la décision de la LFP qui va contre l'équité sportive ! ⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/Kz1Cs32nGA via @ChangeFrance
