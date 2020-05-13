Serie A announces June 12 as provisional restart date

The Serie A has announced June 13 as its possible re-start date, making it more than three months since the last match was played following which the league was suspended. The Bundesliga is set to resume this weekend while La Liga and the English Premier League are also seeking ways for a comeback.

While the German Bundesliga will return to action this weekend, other top European leagues are also keen on making a comeback and complete the season. Italy, one of the most affected countries by the Covid-19 virus, has announced its possible resumption date as June 13. It was on March 9 that the last Serie A match was played between Sassuolo and Brescia after which the global pandemic forced a lockdown and a shutdown.

"Regarding the resumption of sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals," read a statement from Serie A, as reported by Goal.com.

With the sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora already permitting individual training a few days back, the official has now given a go-ahead for group training as well with him confirming as such in a statement released earlier today.

"A few minutes ago I received a letter from the president of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) [Gabriele] Gravina, in which he announced that the FIGC had accepted all the comments of the Scientific Technical Committee, readjusting the protocol allowing without other difficulties to resume training from May 18," said Vincenzo Spadafora.