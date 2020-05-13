Reports | Pitches to be disinfected and Premier League players prohibited from tackles

But amidst all concerns with Project Restart, the Premier League’s project to resume action, the BBC has reported that clubs will be forced to take more action. With training set to resume later next week, the BBC has reported that pitches will be disinfected and players will be prohibited from tackling each other. Furthermore, corner flags, cones and goal-posts will also be disinfected with players banned from meeting together or travelling to and from training with anybody in the team.