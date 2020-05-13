Reports | Pitches to be disinfected and Premier League players prohibited from tackles
Yesterday at 4:18 PM
Part of the Premier League’s restart plan will see them reportedly disinfect pitches and prohibit players from tackling each other once training starts. The English top tier are trying to follow the Bundesliga with the Germans set to become the first major European league to resume play.
Alongside most of Europe’s football leagues, English football has been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a global shutdown. But with financial problems starting to cause serious issues for clubs not just in the top tier but across the English football pyramid, things have changed for the English FA. They’re not the only ones with Germany set to restart action later this week.
But amidst all concerns with Project Restart, the Premier League’s project to resume action, the BBC has reported that clubs will be forced to take more action. With training set to resume later next week, the BBC has reported that pitches will be disinfected and players will be prohibited from tackling each other. Furthermore, corner flags, cones and goal-posts will also be disinfected with players banned from meeting together or travelling to and from training with anybody in the team.
Not only that, the BBC further reported that COVID-19 tests will be conducted twice per week for the players with them looking to contain the spread. However, much like the La Liga and Bundesliga’s plan for training, the Premier League also has a slowly increasing one which will eventually see the full team training together and then game-days.
