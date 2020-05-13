Reports | English Football League looking to find solution for unfinished season this week
Yesterday at 3:12 PM
The English Football League (EFL) are looking to have a conference call with the League One and League Two clubs over a solution for unfinished season this week. Reports had earlier indicated that both the League One and Two seasons will be ended prematurely over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Athletic had reported that the League One and Two season would not be completed with various issues plaguing the EFL’s plans over a restart. That has not changed with reports still indicating that the English Football League’s thoughts over a restart hasn’t changed with them reportedly looking to end the season.
However, the Guardian has reported that the EFL are set to meet on Wednesday to find a solution for the unfinished season but it’s likely that the League One and League Two seasons won’t continue. The report further added that this is because of the costs of playing matches behind closed doors with the lower division sides depending on matchday, gate and sponsorship income that they earn with crowds in their home stadiums.
Reports had indicated that a few League One clubs have already discussed the prospect of not playing until crowds are allowed to return with them struggling financial. Yet despite all that, the Guardian has reported that the EFL are determined to finish the Championship season and will be aligned with the Premier League to prevent the English Football pyramid from becoming disjointed.
