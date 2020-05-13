Reports | Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham join queue against neutral venues
Yesterday at 1:44 PM
Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have reportedly joined forces against neutral venues with them approaching the British government to reconsider the plan. The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has seen the league implement many rules including asking clubs to play away from their grounds.
The mere suggestion of a neutral venue plan has caused serious problems for the Premier League and their ‘Project Restart’ with it now officially in trouble. While both Watford and Brighton have already confirmed that they reject the plan to play away from their grounds, reports had indicated that they were joined by atleast four more clubs. However, for the plan to be ratified, the league needs 14 out of the 20 clubs to vote in favour to move things forward.
But ESPN has reported that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have joined the Hornets and the Seagulls with them reportedly approaching the British government. ESPN reported that after a conference call on Monday, it saw the situation change with 12 clubs now in opposition at the plan to play in neutral grounds. The three London sides are amongst the 12 with them asking the government to reconsider their neutral venue plan.
The main argument has been maintaining sporting integrity but reports indicate that the bigger sides are concerned over various sponsorship agreements. If games are played away from their home grounds then all the clubs have sponsors who would be affected from an absence of matches where they advertise.
