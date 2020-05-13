I would prefer to stay in Kolkata, asserts Dhanachandra Singh

Mohun Bagan defender Dhanachandra Singh has confessed that he doesn’t want to leave Kolkata and wants to stay in a city which has so much passion for the game. The side-back played a pivotal role in the club’s I-League campaign this season with the side winning the title with four matches to spare.

The side-back returned to Mohun Bagan after a three-year gap and guided the team to their second I-League title. Even during his first stint with the Kolkata giants, Dhanachandra was part of Bagan’s 2015 I-League winning squad and their Federation Cup glory the following season. After all these years in Kolkata, the footballer wants to prolong his stay due to the people, who are so passionate about the game.

"I would prefer to stay in Kolkata as the passion and the emotion of the people here is amazing. However, if nothing works out here, I will have to move to some other city,” said Dhanchandra Singh, as reported by The Times of India.

Mohun Bagan played some exceptional football this season and managed to clinch the title with four matches to spare. Dhanachandra spared some words regarding the campaign, saying that he enjoyed playing in the team.

"It is a great and proud feeling to be champions of the I-League and that too as the captain of the team. We played very well and there was a great understanding between the players. We were confident and ready to take on any opponent. I really enjoyed playing in this team," added the former Chennaiyin FC player.