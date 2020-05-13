Bundesliga re-start to be successful only if everyone acts accordingly, claims Thomas Doll

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Doll believes that the re-start in Bundesliga will be successful only if the players and the staff act according to the concept created by the DFL. The German top tier along with the second tier are set to play football for the first time in two months.

The German Bundesliga is the first of the major European leagues to kick-off matches following the lockdown phase, which was enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the DFL has given permission to re-start games, they have also chalked down several safety measures to combat the deadly virus, one of which is testing all of the top 26 clubs that are set to return to action this weekend.

But former German International Thomas Doll feels that the re-start plans would be successful only if everyone acts accordingly and in accordance with the DFL's plans. Doll also added that while Koln was affected alongside Dynamo Dresden and Hannover, the league needs to be more careful especially the players and staff.

"I think the restart can succeed, if everybody is acting according to this brilliant concept of the DFL, which is not that easy to handle. We already saw a lot of tests, to I think about 2,000 persons only in the Bundesliga. Cologne was affected already, unfortunately now it is Dynamo Dresden and Hannover. That's too bad, because you don't want to be behind the other teams," said Thomas Doll, as reported by Goal.

Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin star Salomon Kalou was put under the scanner after he posted a video in which the footballer was spotted breaking the norms of social distancing at the training ground and he was subsequently suspended. Doll feels that the decision was taken to protect the club and the player should also realize his mistake by now.

"There was no other possibility to protect the club. The decision was not only made by [head coach] Bruno Labbadia, the whole club decided to suspend Kalou. By now Kalou realizes his mistake. But that's no excuse for his failure,” stated the former Eintracht Frankfurt player.

"He is not 18 anymore, so at his age, you should be a little bit smarter. He already had paid his price for that. He put Hertha in a very bad situation, so they only had the option to pull the ripcord."