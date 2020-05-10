Premier League SRL Round-Up | London dominates as Arsenal and Chelsea win in double header

Only two games in the Premier League SRL and yet few would say it was a boring day in the English top tier with both the London sides dominating. Arsenal sailed away against Aston Villa despite a strong fight by the hosts while Chelsea beat champions Liverpool despite a second half fightback.

Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

One look at the score-line and many would claim that Aston Villa put up a strong fight-back and while that is true, the story wasn’t always that way. The first half saw Arsenal dominate and while the Gunners managed to create eight shots on goal, it took them some time to find the net. They eventually did just that with two goals in the final ten minutes of the half. It meant that Villa walked into the break behind and with luck against them.

Form was against them as well with four losses in as many games and their first-half performances proved that brilliantly. Just one shot on goal and it failed to hit the target but something changed in the second half. Instead, the away side were put on the back-foot with Villa taking six times the shots they did in the first half and even managed to score. But it wasn’t to be with Arsenal doing enough to walk away with a win.

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea

Liverpool walked in as Champions of the SRL Premier League. They would walk out the same, no matter what happened in this game and it proved as much with their first-half performance. The Reds never turned up and Chelsea took full advantage of that fact. Much like Aston Villa in the early kick-off, Liverpool struggled to do much and Chelsea punished them for every missed chance.

The Blues fired nine shots on goal, scored twice and walked into the half-time break with a comfortable lead and a Liverpool side that just didn’t seem to care. That changed slightly in the second half with was a totally dominant performance from the hosts as they restricted Chelsea to zero shots on goal. Instead, the Reds knocked past the Blues’ goal and scored once but that proved to be too little too late.