Would be surprised if Jose Mourinho doesn’t win trophy with Tottenham, claims Gus Poyet

Former Brighton and Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has confessed that he would be shocked if Jose Mourinho doesn’t lead Tottenham back to winning ways. The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United manager took over at North London in November but has had a tough time since.

The Portuguese manager replaced Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentine was sacked by the club in what many have called a debatable decision since then. That hasn’t been helped by the club’s performances in either the Premier League or various cup competitions with Spurs truly struggling to put find a way forward. But Mourinho hasn’t been helped by injuries to key players including Hugo Lloris, Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane amongst those missing.

But former Spurs star and one time assistant manager Gustavo “Gus” Poyet has admitted that while the decision to sack Pochettino shocked him, Mourinho will do well. Poyet, further added that the Portuguese manager is a proven winner and that is exactly what the club needs right now and he would be shocked if Mourinho doesn’t win anything with Spurs.

"It's difficult to say if it was right or wrong [to sack Pochettino] because you don't know what the board was thinking. From outside, it looks like, okay, they were through a spectacular five years with Pochettino, who did incredible things and the way he made that team play football and the way he was able to keep the momentum and get into a Champions League final in an incredible year, with incredible games,” Poyet said, reported Goal.

"But they decided to change that and go more for a manager [Mourinho] who looks to win things, which is what the Tottenham fans were looking for. Now, if it was right or wrong, time will tell. What I say in the time he did the job is, if you give him three years at the club, I will be surprised if he doesn't win a trophy. I will be very surprised.”