Seven players from Serie A test positive for Covid-19

According to statements released by Sampdoria and Fiorentina, seven players from Serie A have been tested positive for Covid-19 with three players and four respectively after tests were conducted. The Italian top tier was the first major European league to suspend action after the COVID-19 outbreak.

"UC Sampdoria informs that, during the tests to which the players were subjected, three new positivity to Coronavirus-COVID-19 and a return of positivity emerged. Currently asymptomatic, they have been placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored as per protocol," stated Sampdoria in a statement, as reported by zeenews.

Fiorentina also informed that three of their players were tested positive for the virus, which just adds to the miserable condition. Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic are the three players concerned from the Italian club.

In spite of the situation, Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora revealed, less than a day ago, that he was hopeful that team training could resume on May 18. The German Bundesliga is set to re-start the league on May 16, thus becoming the first major European league to do so after the lockdown phase.