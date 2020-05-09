Serie A SRL Round-Up | Cagliari and Torino walk away with draws in Italian double header

A lazy Saturday in the Serie A with just two games to watch in the Italian top tier but few would say it was not action packed. SPAL and Torino fought out a draw in the early kick-off scored before Cagliari and Udinese fought in what can only be called as the battle of the mid-table sides.

SPAL 1-1 Torino

Not exactly the greatest game to write about but both SPAL and Torino put up an impressive fight in what was a fight against mediocrity. The hosts did do relatively well in the game but their form walking into the game proved nothing of that sort. Four losses in their last four games although Torino’s record wasn’t the greatest either. They walked in with three draws and a loss to their name but SPAL started the first half a lot better.

As the half wore on, things changed and while the away side fired four shots in the final few minutes of the first half, both sides went in goalless. Things changed in the second half and Torino took the advantage twelve minutes after the break but that did not last long. SPAL equalized less than eight minutes later and that was that. But the hosts dominated the remainder of the second half with ten shots on goal as compared to Torino’s three. But it simply wasn’t their day.

Cagliari 1-1 Udinese

Football in Italy on Saturday wasn’t the greatest and nothing proved that as much as the first half of Cagliari’s game against Udinese. Both sides struggled to dominate and their records in their last four games walking into this clash showed that form does matter. But the first half ended with just six shots taken on goal by either side with both hoping for a better second half.

And that proved to be true as the second half saw not one but two goals scored and 14 shots on goal taken by either side. However, while the hosts proved to be the better side after the restart, it was Udinese that took the lead with them scoring in the 62nd minute. It came via a penalty although it did come in a moment of chaos that saw the hosts concede the penalty. That was supposed to be that but a late push back from Cagliari saw them score late into the 80th minute. Torino did make a late push for a winner but unfortunately, it simply wasn’t to be.