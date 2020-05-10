Ligue 1 ended their season too soon especially with others trying to restart, admits Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal and current AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes that the Ligue 1 ended their season far too early with the Bundesliga and others looking to resume action. Things have become rather complicated thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the French league end their season.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) amidst concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic would have forced them to extend the season even further took action and brought an end to the Ligue 1 season. That includes the Ligue 2 season as well and it saw the LFP hand PSG the league title with Amiens and Toulouse relegated to the second tier despite there being ten games left in the season.

But with the Bundesliga preparing to restart their season next weekend with the La Liga, Premier League and Serie A all following suit, Cesc Fabregas believes the LFP took a premature decision. The AS Monaco star admitted in an interview earlier in the week, that with others looking at a restart, the least the LFP could have done was let players start training again. The Spaniard also admitted that it’s a difficult situation for the league and he hopes that the future brings something better.

"It was a big decision that was made and I can understand why they took it. But maybe it was taken a little too soon, considering a lot of the big league are still all trying to resume. Although I completely understand the meaning behind it and it's better to be safe in all accounts, because the most important is the families and the health security of everyone and support this 100 per cent," Fabregas told beIN SPORTS.

"But maybe we could've considered individual training, where you have basically no risk. You're not touching anyone, you're not close to anyone. See if everyone was getting closer to football behind played all over the world. Obviously, it's very difficult and I understand someone needs to make decisions. We just have to do what they're telling us. Difficult moment in our professional lives and personal lives, but we just have to hold on and everything will be fine in the future for sure."