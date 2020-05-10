Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho have helped me adapt to Dortmund, admits Giovanni Reyna

American international and Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna has confessed that both Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho helped him adapt and adjust to the club. The 17-year-old has made quite an impact since his move from New York City FC’s academy with him shining over the last few months.

The 17-year-old only broke through into Dortmund’s first team in January making his club debut in the Bundesliga against Augsburg. He impressed coach Lucien Favre and the rest of coaches at Borussia Dortmund with many claiming that he’s just as talented as Jadon Sancho if not better. A goal less than a month after his debut against Werder Bremen saw Reyna’s stock hit the rooftop with the American still growing.

However, while he has yet to start a game for the Bundesliga giants, Reyna is considered to be Dortmund’s best prospects and the fact that he’s playing regularly at 17 proves that. But the American went onto admit that while he has adapted well, it’s down to both Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho helping him adapt to a new club and giving him advice over his future.

“The young guys like Erling (Haaland) and Jadon (Sancho) are really helpful. Jadon, obviously, because he came (to Dortmund, from Manchester City) when he was my age, 16 or 17. He understands the work and the training that has to be put in by a young player to even make the squad, and then hopefully get some starts,” Reyna told the Athletic.

“He told me, ‘There will be some ups and downs, and even when you think you should be playing but don’t, you have to keep training and do all the things to show the coach that you’re ready.’ We also play similar positions. I can take bits and pieces from what he does and implement them in my game. And I’ll keep working, trying to emulate the same timeline that he’s on right now.”