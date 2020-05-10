Bundesliga SRL Round-Up | Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04 win big in double header

A boring Sunday in the Bundesliga SRL and it was not the greatest with only two games played with Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke the two on show. However, both games proved to be rather interesting affairs with Frankfurt beating FC Koln while Schalke battled a tough and hardened Wolfsburg.

FC Koln 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

On paper, it was an easy game for the away side. They walked in with a slightly better record in their last four, and stood one spot behind Koln something that a win would change. And Frankfurt did exactly that with them proving to be the better side in the first half despite Koln putting up quite a fight. The hosts fired nine shots in the opening 45 but only managed three on target which allowed Frankfurt to take advantage.

They took eight shots but managed to put two past the goalkeeper and walked into the half with a lead. But like a lot of the games across Europe in the SRL tonight, the hosts put up a second-half fightback and somehow managed to pull one goal back with enough time to spare. The hosts failed to do more than that and settled for the loss instead.

Schalke 04 4-2 Wolfsburg

Nothing went Schalke’s way in this game, at least until it did. The first half saw the hosts score once fourteen minutes into the first half but, despite struggling to make an impact, Wolfsburg equalized with their second shot on goal and took the advantage after that. They dominated the rest of the opening half and large parts of the restart.

It saw the away side score nine minutes into the second half and that changed the game. Somehow, Schalke found another gear and Wolfsburg were simply unable to keep up with them. Eight shots in the second half and three goals saw the Royal Blue not just score but push ahead and comfortably win the game in the end. That is despite spending only 31% of their time in dangerous attacks as compared to Wolfsburg’s 69%.