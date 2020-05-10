Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden to quarantine their squad ahead of restart
Today at 1:45 PM
The DFL’s plans to restart competitive football in Germany has hit a roadblock after 2.Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden had to quarantine their entire squad. This comes after the club found two positive coronavirus tests and it will mean that Dresden cannot play in the restart next week.
With the Bundesliga restart chalked in for next weekend, the entire world was waiting to see exactly how the German top tier and second tier would resume action. Especially with the La Liga and Premier League looking to do the same in the near future but their plans have struggled to make an impact with the clubs. But it looks like Germany’s plan to restart football has hit a roadblock after 2.Bundesliga club Dynamo Dresden had to quarantine their side.
The club announced on their website that after tests taken on Friday, it revealed two positive cases of the coronavirus which has forced Dresden to quarantine their players for two weeks. That causes problems for the 2.Bundesliga restart with the club scheduled to play against Hannover 96 next weekend. To make things even worse earlier in the week, the DFL confirmed it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at first and second division clubs.
“After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden … decided on Saturday that the entire second division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home. Due to the quarantine measures, [we] will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned,” the statement released by the club said.
