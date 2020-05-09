We’re always looking at improving our squad at Manchester United, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Despite signing Bruno Fernandes in January, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confessed that he is looking to further improve his squad. The Red Devils have spent heavily in Solskjaer’s first full season as manager with big fees for Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka, and Fernandes.

While many believed that Solskjaer was the manager that Manchester United desperately needed, the Norwegian’s stock fell fast after the club struggled. But that changed in the winter with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and it saw the club thrive for the first time in the 2019/20 season. Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown across the world, the Red Devils were on an 11 game unbeaten run in all competitions.

It saw them force a comeback into a Champions League spot with them battling alongside Sheffield United and Leicester City for the place. Their uptick in form coincided with the arrival of not just Fernandes but Odion Ighalo and that saw Solskjaer admit that while he is overjoyed with his current crop, the club are always looking to improve He also added that while the world around them has changed and the transfer market will be different, the Red Devils will improve their squad.

"I think Mason (Greenwood), Anthony (Martial) and Marcus have been fantastic this season, they've scored up to 50 goals between them," the United boss continued. "Marcus got his injury, on course for his best season, Anthony too, and Mason of course is just a unique talent with his goal-scoring ability. But we're always looking to improve the squad,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"This uncertainty in the market now, who knows how football and the market is going to be, but I'm very happy with the squad I've got. Today's world is different to what it was two months ago. We've got to adjust, adapt, there's clubs out there struggling more than us financially. It's a new world, and I think the transfer market this summer will be completely different to what anyone thought it would be."

With the Premier League looking to follow the Bundesliga and the La Liga and resume action as soon as possible, their plan to do so has come under criticism. The Project restart has already met with many critics and concerns as clubs fear that the league is doing this prematurely. However, Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United will take no risks and won’t force a player to play if they don’t want to.

"You wouldn't hold anything against them. If a player is not mentally ready to play, I don't think we could force anyone. They've not raised too many concerns, but of course we trust the experts, the health officers.

“Football has always been about the fans, the environment we play in and the atmosphere. But these are strange times. Whatever they decide, it's going to be a boost for everyone to get football back on. I'm just hoping we get a safe solution soon,” he added.