Reports | Bayern Munich confident Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City
Today at 5:20 PM
Bayern Munich are reportedly confident that they can sign Manchester City’s Leroy Sane as they believe the German wants to leave England. The Bavarian giants have been heavily linked with a move for the former Schalke 04 attacker and reports indicate that the club believe that he is their future.
The stand-off between both Manchester City and Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane has been legendary with things going all the back to the start of this season. It saw the Bavarian giants heavily court Sane with the likes of Leon Goretzka and a few other associated with Bayern trying to convince Sane to sign for them. However, with City asking for around £131 million, the move eventually fell apart.
That was in part because of the attacker’s injury which has seen him miss a large portion of this season. It also saw the move collapse although interest in the German has failed to dissipate from either party with both Bayern Munich and Sane still keen on a transfer. Reports indicate that a £40 million bid has been placed although that was rejected by Manchester City.
But the Athletic has reported that Bayern are convinced that the German wants to leave England and believe that Sane wants his children raised in Germany. That combined with Manchester City willingness to sell the forward before his contract expires at the end of next season. While the reigning Premier League champions have offered him a new deal, Sane rejected it with no negotiations taking place since.
