I have entered talks with East Bengal, confesses CK Vineeth

Jamshedpur FC forward CK Vineth has clearly stated that he could make a possible move elsewhere prior to the next with East Bengal being the preferred destination. After successful stints with Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, Vineeth represented Jamshedpur FC in the 2019-20 ISL.

After four seasons with Kerala Blasters FC, following one with Chennaiyin FC, CK Vineeth was roped in by Jamshedpur FC prior to the last season. However, he played just 10 matches in the 2019-20 ISL season and scored 1 goal, with just got 6 starts to his name in the season. But while his contract with the club expires on May 30th 2020, he is already in talks with East Bengal, a club that is rumoured to make its ISL debut next season.

"Yes, I have entered talks with them, but nothing is official yet. I am in touch with a few clubs and East Bengal is one of them. It is being said that they would join the ISL next season and I am definitely talking to them right now. Let’s see,” said CK Vineeth during an interview with a Malayalam commentator (posted on ISL’s Instagram handle).

Ever since Mohun Bagan joined hands with ATK to form a single entity, talks were doing rounds that arch-rivals East Bengal are likely to follow the same path; even though there hasn’t been any clarity on the matter.

If they do, the inclusion of CK Vineeth would be a valuable inclusion in their strike force. The Kerala-based footballer has been one of the best home-grown forwards in the past few years, having led Bengaluru FC to two I-League title wins and as many Federation Cup triumphs.