Covid-19 break gives Manchester United an advantage next season, opines Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has confessed that the club are in a very good position to challenge the English Premier League title next year, even though he feels this is a very important summer for them. The league is suspended for the time being because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Gary Neville, a long time servant at Old Trafford, feels that the current pandemic situation will actually help Manchester United’s position in the summer transfer window and they'll be in a better position as compared to other European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester City. As per his views, the ‘Red Devils’ will be in a much comfortable position to spend this summer and use that as a stepping stone to bigger things.

"If we hadn't had this virus, I think Man Utd could've been two or three years away. Where I think there is a massive change in making them competitive is if you were a top player in Europe at this moment in time, and you had the choice of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, all those clubs, Manchester United would likely lose out on those players because of where they are in the cycle of the team,” said Gary Neville, as reported by SkySports.

"I think now, out of those eight clubs, I think six of them could be completely redundant in the transfer market in terms of spending £60m, £80m. Manchester United's ability will still be there,” added the former United star.

Neville also feels that this is a very important summer for Manchester United especially with the way they have played before the lockdown. But, he is confident that the Red Devils have a great chance of claiming the league title next season.

"This is a really important summer for Manchester United. If football can get back in the next few weeks, Manchester United can get back to how they were pre-lockdown, starting to keep clean sheets, the midfield looked like it was starting to tick and getting goals out of that front three, you start looking at the glass being half-full versus it being half-empty and being the 30 points or whatever off Liverpool, and the fact that they're a million miles away.

"So I don't know why it is, but I feel a little more confident in Manchester United's ability to challenge next season just because of what's happened, and the fact they started to play a lot better before this lockdown," he added.