Clubs will have to disinfect corner flags, goalposts and even grass, claims Karren Brady

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has declared that Premier League sides will have to disinfect everything including the grass to ensure a safe work environment for players. While the Bundesliga are the first major European league to resume action, the Premier League are reportedly close behind.

The Premier League’s Project Restart has met with it’s fair share of opponents with a large portion of them being because of their neutral grounds suggestions. It has seen Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City, Arsenal and a few other sides voice their concerns over that option but the league is still waiting for a go-ahead from the government before they move forward.

But that hasn’t stopped clubs from training with Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham all in training and yet that saw West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady admit that safety measures need to be taken. Brady also admitted that when players are allowed to work together again, clubs will have to disinfect not just anything they touch but grass as well to ensure a safe work environment.

“If lockdown is lifted and government and PHE (Public Health England) give us permission to resume non-contact training, there are to be new rules for players and staff. This includes not sharing cars, to limits through to the time a small group training session should last (75 minutes) and standing two metres away from each other,” Brady wrote in her column in the Sun.

“In this phase, tackling is prohibited but passing and shooting is allowed. We will also need to disinfect the corner flags, goalposts and even the grass - although how remains a mystery as that usually kills it."

The main issue behind neutral venues, for Brighton and a few others, is the fact that they will be missing out on that vital 12th man difference. It will see clubs who are threatened against relegation, which includes West Ham and Brighton, play away from their home grounds and it has caused issues over the project. But while Brady admitted that the Hammers are not against neutral venues, she also added that they want a fair opportunity to fight against relegation.

"The games will look and feel very different and there's no getting away from the fact the final nine rounds of matches will be played in unusual circumstances. Clubs on the brink are understandably concerned about giving up home advantage, let alone playing without their vital 12th man - their supporters. The will to play is the essence of every club and player but they want a level playing field,” she added.