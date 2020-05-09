Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga on parole when play resumes, proclaims Christian Seifert

While both the German top flight and second tier are set to resume by May 16th, the games will be played behind closed doors with a ban on mass gatherings in Germany. That ban is in place until August 31 but with the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases reportedly in control, the German government has given the go ahead to resume professional football.

That comes after, reports indicate, the league handed and presented a detailed plan for match operations with it approved by league officials and the government. But despite that German Football Association (DFL) chief Christian Seifert admitted that both the top tier and the second tier are on parole with every match day a chance to prove why they should continue playing.

"Everyone in the league must be aware that we are playing on parole and every match day is a chance to prove that we deserve the next one. We can't relieve anyone of this responsibility, and I wish for everyone to fulfil this responsibility -- just like thousands of other workers and employees do in other branches every day. If you do not have the virus, you can not spread the virus. And you must do all you can to avoid getting the virus," Seifert said, reported ESPN.