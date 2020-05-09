Bruno Fernandes adds an extra dimension to Manchester United, opines Jaap Stam
Today at 9:00 PM
Former Manchester United Star Jaap Stam has stated that the club’s latest sensation Bruno Fernandes adds an extra dimension of creativity to the Old Trafford side. The Portuguese playmaker has been exceptional since he joined the English side and the Red Devils are yet to lose a match since then.
Manchester United roped in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and the midfielder created a huge impact. After his arrival, Fernandes has scored 3 goals and assisted 4 other in the 9 matches he played so far for the ‘Red Devils. But more importantly, the club was unbeaten during that time with them going into the suspension 11 games unbeaten. Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam believes that Bruno Fernandes adds an extra dimension of creativity to the squad.
"Now you see players are getting used to the way of playing and by bringing in Fernandes, a quality player, it's given them that extra dimension of creativity going forward which makes it easier at times for other players to get on the ball and get into scoring positions," said Jaap Stam, as reported by Goal.com. S
Stam, a former EPL and Champions League winner with Manchester United, feels that things are getting better for their current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even though he faced a lot of criticisms in the past.
"There was a lot of talk about Ole when he came. He had that great run, then when he signed his contract and lost certain games people were a little bit skeptical about the choice.
"So I'm delighted for Ole that it's getting better and better. Unfortunately for him, it's stopped now because for the last period of the season they were looking very good," concluded the former footballer.
