Bruno Fernandes adds an extra dimension to Manchester United, opines Jaap Stam

Manchester United roped in Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window, and the midfielder created a huge impact. After his arrival, Fernandes has scored 3 goals and assisted 4 other in the 9 matches he played so far for the ‘Red Devils. But more importantly, the club was unbeaten during that time with them going into the suspension 11 games unbeaten. Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam believes that Bruno Fernandes adds an extra dimension of creativity to the squad.