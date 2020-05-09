AIFF recommends ISL and I-League to implement 3+1 foreigners rule

Today at 4:04 PM
The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) technical committee has recommended that the Indian Super League and the I-League as well implement the AFC foreigners rule which allows only four overseas players in the starting XI of a team. Currently, five foreigners are allowed in the Indian leagues.
After much speculation and constant hounding from India's National football coach Igor Stimac, the AIFF has finally recommended the Indian Super League and the I-League to implement AFC’’s rule of having four (3+1) foreigners in the playing XI. Out of the four in the starting line-up, three can be from any country while 1 has to be from Asia. Until last season, a total of five foreigners were permitted to play at the same time, which saw Indian players get less game time.
"We feel that more Indian players should get a chance. The national team coach (Igor Stimac) is also of the same opinion. The foreigners who have played in ISL and I-League have definitely helped our players get better. But we also need to see they get more game time," said Shyam Thapa, AIFF committee member, as reported by IANS.
There have been talks of giving more playing opportunity and game time to Indian footballers for the sake of Indian football and this is a welcome move from the governing body. Shyam Thapa stated that the committee discussed the matter and concluded that the rule can be enforced following the 2021 season.
"The Committee discussed at length and unanimously recommended the implementation of the 3 (foreigners) +1 (Asian) recruit rule for all domestic league matches after the 2021 season onwards, as per current AFC regulations for participation in AFC club competitions," stated the AIFF.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.