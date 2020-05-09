AIFF recommends ISL and I-League to implement 3+1 foreigners rule

After much speculation and constant hounding from India's National football coach Igor Stimac, the AIFF has finally recommended the Indian Super League and the I-League to implement AFC’’s rule of having four (3+1) foreigners in the playing XI. Out of the four in the starting line-up, three can be from any country while 1 has to be from Asia. Until last season, a total of five foreigners were permitted to play at the same time, which saw Indian players get less game time.