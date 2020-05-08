We should focus on things that are under our control, claims Sandesh Jhingan

Indian footballer Sandesh Jhinghan feels that players should focus on things that are under their control at the moment like fitness, during the lockdown. The defender missed out last season of the ISL owing to his injury and is now constantly in touch with the players and coaching staff.

Having suffered a major knee injury last year during India’s practice match against Northeast United FC, star defender Sandesh Jhingan was recovering when the Covid-19 outbreak suspended football in India. Even though the 26-year-old has been out of the pitch for a long time, he has been constantly in touch with the coaching staff and feels that the players should focus on things that are within their control, like their fitness.

“I’m lucky to be a part of this team. We keep in touch with the coaching staff -- they keep giving us training programmes and monitor our progress. We should focus on things that are under our control at the moment, and fitness is one of those things,” said Sandesh Jhingan, as reported by Sportstar.

The Kerala Blasters FC defender took the opportunity to thank the people who are risking their lives to curb the virus spread in the country. He urged everyone to respect who are associated with essential commodities like doctors and police.

“We must all appreciate and respect those on the frontlines — the doctors, the police, etc. These are the guys who are saving our lives. Respect everyone and show compassion to all,” added the footballer.