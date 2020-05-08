Uncertainty has caused problems for Premier League players, proclaims Michael Carrick

Manchester United assistant coach Michael Carrick has admitted that the lack of any news over a restart has been the biggest problem for players in England. With the Bundesliga set to be the first major league to resume action, reports indicate that the Premier League and Serie A are close behind.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced football in England suspended indefinitely since March after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was confirmed as the first major case. While there was a stage where a restart looked impossible, things have changed with a few Premier League sides back in training. Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham have already started training with others reportedly set to start shortly.

But with the Premier League’s Project restart causing a few problems with their neutral venues plan at the center of that, the restart in England might take a little longer. That uncertainty has caused problems for players and Manchester United’s assistant coach Michael Carrick admitted as much. Carrick also added that while they’ve gradually increased training, the issue has been not having a return date.

"That's the biggest challenge: not really having a return date. That's why we've tried to gradually increase training and we're just giving ourselves the best chance to be ready, if, and when, we start. It's the same as everyone - it's not just about us and the players; it's about everyone, in every walk of life," Carrick told the Manchester United's official website.

“Everyone has got jobs to go back to and not knowing is the biggest issue. You can't plan and you're not sure what's next. It can be difficult. We're just trying to make the best of it and the lads have been great with everything we've asked them to do. It's not easy and they've had to take the responsibility themselves and train on their own."