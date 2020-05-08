Serie A to shut down if safety concerns are not settled, claims Vincenzo Spadafora
Today at 3:35 PM
The future of Serie A hangs in the balance as safety concerns are looming over the possible re-start even though some of the clubs have opened their training grounds for practice. On the other hand, the German Bundesliga is all set to resume on May 16, following a two-month hiatus.
The death toll might have crossed the 30,000-mark in Italy, but some of the clubs have already started training before the official resumption date of May 18. The German Bundesliga has already scheduled its next set of matches which is supposed to start on May 16, thus becoming the first league in Europe to restart after the lockdown. The above-mentioned factors along with pressure from the sponsors are compelling Serie A to take prompt actions, but Italy’s sports minister has stated that the league won’t start until safety issues are settled.
"I hope to restart football. But if the safety issues are not settled, the government will decide to shut things down," said Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s sports minister, as reported by The Times of India.
It was also learned as per reports that the discussions regarding the resumption of the league would go into this weekend with the clubs trying to figure out proper virus testing procedures and logistics of travel through containment zones.
Cristiano Ronaldo has already landed in Italy along with his family and is currently serving a 14-day quarantine period, while his Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala has been declared safe after being struck with Covid-19 before. Italian club Torino also informed that their players have been tested positive for the coronavirus.
