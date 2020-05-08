Serie A to shut down if safety concerns are not settled, claims Vincenzo Spadafora

The death toll might have crossed the 30,000-mark in Italy, but some of the clubs have already started training before the official resumption date of May 18. The German Bundesliga has already scheduled its next set of matches which is supposed to start on May 16, thus becoming the first league in Europe to restart after the lockdown. The above-mentioned factors along with pressure from the sponsors are compelling Serie A to take prompt actions, but Italy’s sports minister has stated that the league won’t start until safety issues are settled.