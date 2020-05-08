Season will be finished without fans, opines Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne feels that even if football resumes in the near future in England, everything will be finished without the fans. The German Bundesliga is all set to start on May 16, thus being the first league to re-start after the lockdown phase, with other leagues following.

The English Premier League and the Serie A are also in advance talks of resuming their respective leagues, but no date has been fixed yet. It has been over two months that all the major European football leagues have been stalled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Even if football re-starts, the matches will be played behind closed doors owing to safety concerns, which according to Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will ‘finish everything.’

"The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give people something. Everything will be finished without fans, I think. That is not really interesting for anyone, but this season will be finished,” said Kevin de Bruyne, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Belgian was quick to point out the financial concerns the league might face if the season is not complete, which is a reason for a possible restart. On the other hand, he also stated that the government wants football to re-start in England to give the fans something to cheer about.

“My feeling says that we may be able to train again within two weeks. The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give people something. The financial aspect is far too important in the Premier League. If the season is not finished, it will cause serious problems,” added the midfielder.